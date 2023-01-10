‘High-rise’ success for Omagh business

A GLOBALLY-renowned manufacturing firm based on the outskirts of Omagh has been honoured at a prestigious awards ceremony in Europe.

Telestack, located on the Bankmore Way East, received a much-coveted ‘Customer Care’ award at the International Bulk Journal (IBJ) awards in the Netherlands.

Set up 35 years ago, the local company specialises in the complete design, manufacture, installation and commissioning of mobile bulk material handling systems.

Considered the industry-leading recognition for the ports and terminals sector, the IBJ awards, held at the World Trade Centre in Rotterdam, saw companies gather to compete for recognition of ‘best-in-class’ within their sector.

The Telestack ‘Customer Care’ award submission was based on a high-rise ship loading system for Impala Terminals in Mexico, designed to load iron ore, lead, zinc, and copper concentrate onto Panamax vessels.

The high-rise system was a first of its kind, as it was a solution designed specifically for a restricted jetty.

International sales manager, Carl Donnelly, explains how the Telestack team collaborated with the client to design, manufacture, and commission the bespoke ship loading system.

“Our customer in Mexico, Impala Terminals, favoured using Telestack’s mobile technology, but the mitigating factor was that their jetty was less than 25m wide,” he described. “This posed an issue as there was not enough space to allow the unloading trucks to travel alongside the system on the jetty.

“The Telestack sales, engineering, project management, operational and aftermarket teams came together to propose a solution that raised the chassis high enough to allow the loading trucks to travel underneath – a design that was not only simple in concept, but a piece of engineering vision that has opened up a host of new possibilities.”

Mr Donnelly said the bold design solved a ‘very real’ problem for Impala Terminals, enabling them to benefit from the mobile technology offered by Telestack.

“In addition, it has permitted a host of opportunities for Telestack to offer a solution to ports that are bound by infrastructure restrictions – a widespread problem in built up areas,” Mr Donnelly continued.

“Telestack have always been a company that have had the nerve to be truly innovative and it is such a reward to receive this accolade that represents our courage, collaboration, and innovation.”

Telestack are owned by Astec Industries, the $1billion NASDAQ listed company who are one of America’s leading manufacturers of equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing, oil, gas, and water well drilling and wood processing.

It has 18 global factories, one of which is the Omagh facility.

Damian Power, general manager of Telestack and the Astec Omagh facility, said, “We are extremely proud of what we as a company have achieved. All our work is Omagh-based – our concepts, design, manufacture and build all take place here by local people!

“Our solutions are world-renowned and Telestack is a leading brand known, respected and sought-after by large blue-chip companies globally.

“Our business is thriving, and we are excited about what the future will bring.”