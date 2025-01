TWO generous individuals have bestowed antique artefacts to churches in the parish of Ardstraw East.

A fine pitch pine pedestal has been donated to St Patrick’s Church, Gortin, while a delightful brass lectern has found a new home in St Eugene’s Church, Glenock, Newtownstewart.

The pedestal originated in the St Louis Convent in Monaghan, which was open from 1910 to 2022.

The lectern originated in a Sligo convent. Both convents closed some years ago and the artefacts became available.

Fr Roland Colhoun, of Newtownstewart, celebrated the eve of the Epiphany by presenting the two antique artefacts to the local churches.

Restoration

Meanwhile, please note that the restoration work St Eugene’s Church, Glenick, will commence soon.

Immense gratitude is due to contributing parishioners for raising substantial funds to-date.

Because the church’s grant is for heritage purposes, the NLHF providers have stipulated to the parish that only part of the award can be spent on the restoration of the building.

As such, members of the church have been urged to continue to promote the heritage and history of the area.

The parish still requires considerable financial support to preserve the remarkable church for its future generations.

“Thank you for donations and for submitting your yellow envelope every week,” said Fr Colhoun.

“The good Lord will reward your constant fidelity and generosity.”

For more information, please visit: parishofardstraweast.com