A BUSTLING Augher church has just reached another milestone in its exciting restoration journey, by launching the ‘St Macartan’s Heritage Trail and Visitor Guide’.

Kindly funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and expertly developed by Redhead Conference & Exhibition, Portadown, St Macartans, The Forth Chapel are now welcoming everyone to come along to this scenic part of The Clogher Valley.

The church is encouraging visitors from near-and-far to take time out, pick up the trail guide and learn more about the history of the building and the stories of the people who down the years have shaped this special place.

Visitors will have an opportunity to follow the self-guided trail, both inside and outside the church.

As part of the trail, they can view the stunning recently-restored ‘Clarke Studio’ stained glass windows, and learn about the connections to St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York through the eyes of local man, Archbishop John Hughes.

Visitors can further discover the poignant story of young local writer, Rose Kavanagh, who is immortalised in one of the Clarke windows, and interred in the cemetery.

St Macartan’s, The Forth Chapel is the current National Churches Trust UK Church of The Year, has the church has also won a ‘Heritage Angel Award’. Additionally, the church has been recognised by Mid Ulster Council for how it respects its heritage through sensitive storytelling.

Guided tours along the new heritage trail are also available for groups, and can be booked by emailing: ‘forthchapel@gmail.com’.