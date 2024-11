TERMONMAGUIRC Historical Society is delighted to present ‘Memories of Carrickmore’, an evening of conversation with Margaret Marshall (née Sides) a Carrickmore native who lived in the old rectory in the village the 1930s.

Margaret is a daughter of the Rev Sides who served in the Termonmaguirke Parish, and she will reminisce about her childhood in a very different Carrickmore almost 90 years ago, sharing stories and photos about her time there.

Margaret’s father met her mother, London lady, Olive Silk in 1929 when Miss Silk’s car broke down at the Rectory Gates. Her mother had worked as a land girl, driving a tractor and doing farm work, as the farm labourers and the horses had gone to fight in the Great War.

Margaret, now aged 91, will recall her life as a little girl in the 1930s, including meeting some of the characters from Carrickmore and daily life as a child in the area including memories of Termon lake becoming a skating rink when it froze over one severe winter.

There will also be an opportunity to see rare cine clips taken by Sergeant Long during his time in Carrickmore in the mid-1950s – another truly unique chance to experience life as it was decades ago.

This one-off chance to hear clear recollections of life in Carrickmore and district from the early 1930s is coming up in Termonmaguirke Church Hall, Termon Road, Carrickmore on Friday, December 6 at 7.30pm sharp. Light refreshments will be served, and everyone is welcome.