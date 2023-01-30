Hockey star backs call for second pitch in Omagh

IRELAND’S most capped sportswoman has backed calls for a second hockey pitch to be built in Omagh.

Drumquin woman, Shirley McCay, who won 316 international caps playing for the Irish hockey team, believes another pitch would be a “huge boost” for the sport in the town.

McCay, who turned out for both Omagh Academy and Omagh Hockey Club during a glittering career, said, “It’s important that clubs and schools are not hit with barriers to prevent them from participating in the sport, and clearly the lack of a second pitch has caused such issues.

“I would urge the council strongly to consider the need for new facilities, so that hockey is more accessible for all.”

Hockey players in Omagh are currently limited to using just one field. This is shared between three schools, with multiple teams vying for playing time and local hockey clubs.

Due to the current lack of a second pitch, there is a fear that the clubs and schools may not be able to participate in all their required fixtures.

‘MISSING OUT’

UUP councillor Matthew Bell has said that the current reliance on one field means that multiple pupils and players are “missing out” on playing the sport they train so hard to compete in.

He recently brought up the lack of facilities in Omagh for people playing hockey at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Cllr Bell said, “I firmly believe Omagh needs another hockey pitch. In December, I proposed that the council write to the Education Authority voicing this view.

“Omagh has traditionally had several hockey pitches but these have been removed or their use transformed over the years. Omagh as the county town of Tyrone which caters to a huge catchment area is sadly In a position where it sadly has only one hockey pitch.

“What this means in reality is, despite turning up to training day in and day out, many young girls from across many of our school teams are unable to access any home match time as the one pitch is in such demand.

“This is simply unfair. It has been suggested to me that the old Arvalee site may be suitable for another hockey pitch location whilst we await the Strule project, but I am, of course, open to other suggestions that may be brought forward.”

RICH HISTORY

One of the other people calling for a new hockey pitch is the principal of Omagh Academy, Ruth Maxwell. She says that the school, which has a rich history of playing hockey, is finding it hard to schedule training and matches.

Mrs Maxwell told the Herald, “We absolutely support the need for a second hockey pitch in Omagh. Currently the school has ten teams with full fixture schedules and there is a danger that these fixtures may not be able to be played.

“This is due to the fact we currently only have one hockey pitch available to us and there is not enough time to schedule all our games on a Saturday. In the past the school always had the use of two pitches and these sites are now used for other uses.

“Omagh Academy has a rich hockey tradition and has produced fantastic athletes throughout the years. This includes Ireland’s most capped sportspersons of all time Shirley McCay, who is a former pupil.

The lack of availability of a second pitch could impact our student’s ability to progress to the sporting levels they are capable of.”