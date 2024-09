THE Strabane educational community has bid farewell to one of its longest-serving and most beloved teachers, Jim Callaghan, who retired this week after an incredible 53 years of service.

James ‘Jim’ Callaghan first began teaching in 1971, joining the staff at what was then St Colman’s High School. Coming from a family steeped in the value of education, he was joined at the school by his three brothers, Angus, Ben and Michael and the foursome spent their teaching careers sharpening and shaping the young minds of Strabane. A dedicated educator, Mr Callaghan was initially an English teacher who, in his later teaching years, branched out to the world of computers as an information technology teacher. He also passed his love of teaching onto his children with daughters Leah and Marah and son Jim following him into the profession.

Principal at Holy Cross, Ciaran Johnston, this week took time to praise Mr Callaghan’s contribution to the college over the years.

He commented, “Jim Callaghan has been a long serving and very dedicated member of staff in St Colman’s originally as an English and IT teacher and, in later years, took up a non-teaching role in Holy Cross College. This role saw him oversee the publication of the school prospectus, information leaflets, PR information and the photographing of school events for many years.

“Jim’s talent and expertise will be sorely missed in the college. He was always on hand to help and would often simply acknowledge whatever request was being made with the words “leave it with me” and, before long, Jim would return with the job completed. In addition to being highly effective in his work Jim has also been a good colleague and friend to many people. On behalf of the college, I would like to wish Jim every happiness and blessing for his retirement.”

Several people took to social media when the news of Jim’s broke, calling Mr Callaghan a ‘gentleman’ whilst wishing him a happy retirement.