SLATE, a local homeless organization based in Omagh, is gearing up to host a charity quiz night to support the young people under its care.

The event aims to raise essential funds for a summer trip to Portrush, designed to offer a respite and recreational experience for the young service users.

Scheduled for Friday, July 19, at 8 pm, the quiz night will take place at the Coach Inn, promising a fun-filled evening for a worthy cause.

SLATE provides a lifeline for young individuals aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in the Omagh area.

The organisation offers shelter, the support of dedicated workers, and a range of tailored services to help young people develop the skills necessary for independent living.

With 12 single-person accommodation units available, residents can stay for up to two years, receiving comprehensive support to transition to independent life successfully.

Shauna Ellison, SLATE’s senior support worker, said, “We are organising a quiz fundraising event on July 19 to raise funds to take the young people for a summer trip to Portrush.

“SLATE needs your help in raising vital funds, and any donation is welcome, including the donation of a raffle prize.”

Shauna further explained the mission and impact of SLATE, “SLATE is an Omagh-based young homeless project run by Shelter NI. We have 12 single-person accommodation units where the young person can stay for up to two years and are supported to live independently and gain valuable skills to maintain living in the community.

“This is person-centred, and focuses on the individual needs of the young person.”

In addition to the primary accommodation units, SLATE also operates eight step-down support units.

These units provide ongoing support to young people in their own homes, fostering independence and reducing the risk of tenancy breakdowns.

Shauna highlighted the importance of these services, noting, “The SLATE project is a vital support agency for young adults in Omagh, as there are no other supported accommodations available to this age group.

“We provide a person-centred approach to tackling homelessness and promote independent living skills, advocacy, and advice on a variety of support needs.”

The charity quiz night is not only a fundraising opportunity, but also a chance to raise awareness about youth homelessness and the critical work SLATE is doing in the community.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the SLATE office before the event on Friday, July 19. Those unable to attend can still contribute by making donations through the SLATE website at shelterni.org.uk or in person at the SLATE office located at 33-35 Castle Street, Omagh, BT78 1DD.