WE are firmly in the middle of spooky season and anyone in Strabane looking to be scared out of their wits before the big day can experience some spine-chills in two haunted houses – if they dare!

Situated at St Patrick’s Hall, the ‘Strabane Haunted House’ is perfect for anyone who is looking the experience a fright night they’ll never forget. The experience will be full of jump-scares and spooky storytelling for those who enjoy a good ghost story.

This year’s Haunted House is also bigger and better than previous incarnations. Fright fans will be in for a treat as they traverse their ways from room to room ready to experience the next terrifying obstacle.

Open from 6pm – 7.30pm for children under ten and between 8pm-10pm for those aged ten and over, the house opens its hellish doors on Saturday and Sunday. The cost is £5 and it’s guaranteed to be a fun-yet-scary experience for everyone who dares enter.

The secondscare-fest is the ‘Ballycolman Haunted House at Ballycolman Community Hub and will take place on October 26.

This year’s spooky abode is bigger than ever and charges £5 per person. It will run from 7.30pm-9pm. So if you think you’re brave enough to enter, why not pay a visit to one of these houses for a journey into the macabre. It might just be the fright (night) of your life!