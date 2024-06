A YOUNG boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has found solace and support through a local bird-keeping club.

Erin Óg Edgar, a six-year-old from Dromore who is a pupil at St Oliver Plunkett’s PS in Beragh, has trouble navigating daily social situations, the result of which means he often becomes overwhelmed and disengaged.

But since discovering a love for birds, Erin Óg has been feeling quite the opposite – completely at ease and engaged.

The connection between bird keeping and autism has recently been explored, with some studies suggesting that spending time in nature and indeed with animals can greatly enhance the day-to-day lives of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Speaking with the Tyrone Herald, Erin Óg’s father Erin, who is also an Omagh and District Caged Bird Society member, shared how bird keeping has been a therapeutic respite for Erin Óg.

“Erin Óg experiences sensory overload daily and the outdoors often provides a welcome respite for him when he’s overwhelmed or stressed,” began Erin.

“I think Erin Óg likes the unpredictable behaviour of the birds – it grabs his attention and keeps him engaged.”

In an aviary at their home, Erin Óg and his dad care for their 23 Canaries – Irish Fancy and Glosters and to be exact – and their attendance at the monthly bird club meetings allows them to share their unique knowledge, experience and advice with fellow bird fanciers from throughout the local area.

Observing the birds not only is a therapeutic and relaxing pass-time for Erin Óg, helping him reduce anxiety and even regulate his emotions, but it also helps to promote social engagement between him and his family.

“Helping care for the birds gives Erin Óg a comfortable way to connect with us in a non-verbal way which is manageable for him,” dad Erin continued.

“This social aspect of bird watching is very beneficial for Erin Óg especially because he usually struggles a great deal in social settings – the birds seem to provide a welcome distraction from his anxiety.”

Studies have also shown that bird watching can contribute to improvements in concentration, mood, and attention for those with autism.

“We have seen ourselves how much Erin Óg has gotten out of the birds – his eyes light up at seeing them and he has taken such an interest in them,” Erin added.

“He shows such patience with the birds and loves to care for them – it makes him so happy.”

If you wish to get involved or join the club, Omagh and District Caged Bird Society (CBS) hold meetings on the last Thursday of every month. Contact Omagh and District CBS on Facebook for more details.