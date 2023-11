HUNDREDS of mourners gathered in Drumquin for the funeral service of a much-loved mum-of-five who was diagnosed with terminal cancer and died just months after getting married to her childhood sweetheart.

Danielle Collins (nee Donnelly) passed away peacefully at her Drumquin home last Monday.

She enjoyed her ‘dream wedding’ in July when she married Darren Collins after the local community raised over £20,000 during a special fundraising campaign. Danielle had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of stomach cancer, adenocarcinoma, in July 2022, just one month after the birth of her baby, Jamie.

On Thursday afternoon, the entrance to St Patrick’s Church in Langfield was a sea of red, as dozens of players from both Drumquin Wolfe Tones GAA and Drumquin United FC offered a guard of honour for the 35-year-old, who had a passion for sport.

In a moving funeral service led by Fr Thomas Canning and assisted by Fr Peter McCawille, Danielle was described as a ‘loving wife, daughter, mother and friend to many’.

Fr Canning said, “Danielle had time for everyone, so much so, she never seemed to have time for herself.

“She loved when people came to visit and no-one was allowed to leave her house without having had a cup of tea first.

“She was always talking to people, looking out for people, and she loved a good party.

“One of her greatest gifts was the ability to bring people together.

“She also loved football, it was one of her many interests.

“She loved going to all the matches, especially to support her husband Darren and her children.

“She would have loved to have been at the County final on Saturday but, sadly, her illness prevented her from being proactive in her usual way. Even through her illness, she would try her best to attend matches regularly.”

SPECIAL

Fr Canning also mentioned the special friendship between Danielle and the late Fr Kevin Mullan, who sadly passed away in May. He said, “Fr Kevin Mullan was so attentive to Danielle, even amid his own illness.

“He went to see her often up to his last moments, and Danielle always looked forward to him coming and never forgot how good he was to her grandfather before his passing. Danielle missed Fr Kevin, like we all did, when he passed away.”

As the service concluded, Father Canning commented on Danielle’s courage, saying, “Even in the midst of her illness, she never gave up hope. She fought until the bitter end.

“Among many things that were important to Danielle, her faith was one of them.”

Tributes have since been pouring in for the young Drumquin mother, with Drumquin Wolfe Tones extending their deepest sympathies to the family of a woman who they described as a ‘club member and immensely proud mum to our players, Edward and Shanice’.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, also expressed condolences saying, “I’m so very sorry to hear this very sad and difficult news.

“Mary Garrity and I had a lovely conversation with Danielle in Drumquin in April.

“She was a lovely person.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her husband, her children and family at this difficult time.”