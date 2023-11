HUNDREDS of local schoolchildren have been educated on the importance of eye care this year, and even more sessions are planned.

Optician, and Specsavers Omagh director, Donna Harbison, visited three schools earlier in the year, educating over 150 pupils from Primary 4 to Primary 7 on how our eyes work, how we perceive colour and what happens during a routine eye test.

Donna said, “Taking your child for an eye test should be as common as taking them to the dentist. Eighty per-cent of what is taught in schools is visual, and, for children to grow and develop, their sight needs to be properly looked after.

“So as schoolchildren return from half term, we encourage parents to include an eye test in their back-to-school activities.

“Being able to help children understand why our eyesight is so important, and how we can keep it as healthy as possible.

“During my talks with the different school classes, we also discuss the importance of outside play and limiting screen time to decrease their risks of developing myopia – short sightedness.

“The children were all so keen to learn and get involved with our engaging presentation.”

Niall McKenna, vice-principal at St Mary’s Primary School, Killyclogher added, “The children in our classes were so engaged with Donna as she made the information easy for them to understand and with a presentation that got the whole class involved.

“Bringing local experts into our classrooms is not only a treat for our pupils, but it allows for more pastoral learning to help them understand the wider aspects of their health.”

As the afternoons get shorter and darker, Donna has also visited local primary school, St Conor’s Primary School and Nursery Unit, to distribute a number of high visibility vests ahead of Road Safety Week (November 19 to 25).

The vests will be used during the school’s outdoor activities and walks to and from school for the pupils, helping to increase pedestrian visibility for the children.

The NHS will cover the full cost of an eye test for anyone who qualifies. All children under 16, as well as those under 19 in full-time education, are entitled to an NHS-funded eye test.