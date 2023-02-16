‘I never thought something like this could happen to me’

Most people aged in their 20s and 30s tend to take their health for granted; living their day-to-day lives under the soft, unspoken illusion of youthful invincibility.

For the vast majority, that illusion remains intact, unchallenged by the misfortunes of ill-health.

However, for others, this spell of invulnerability gets broken, and, in an instant, that person’s world gets turned upside-down.

This is what happened to Ballygawley hairdresser, Jamie Houston, when, in July, she became the unsuspecting victim of a stroke – aged just 30.

“I never thought that something like this could happen to me,” said Jamie, when we spoke with her earlier this week, ahead of a charity fashion show she has organised.

“I was only 30 – I am still only 30,” she said, half-disbelievingly.

“But this did happen; and people need to know these things do happen to people our age.”

Tomorrow (Friday) night, because of Jamie’s hard-work and determination, an esteemed modeling agency are putting on a glamorous fashion show in Fivemiletown’s Valley Hotel. The money raised will be split between NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, and Marie Curie.

“In the dark days that followed that terrible night in July, I was so thankful for all the help I received,” said Jamie. “This charity fashion show gives me the opportunity to repay some of the debt I feel I owe for the care and love I was shown at that time.”

The night Jamie refers to is, of course, night she had her stroke.

“I was at work, and I just wasn’t feeling myself all day.

“I was forgetting appointments, and, for want of a better phrase, I just felt ‘stupid’,” said Jamie. “But I got through the day, and, dismissing the warning signs, I headed out for the night with my friend.”

But while Jamie was out socialising, her friend also noticed that there was something not quite right with her.

“Then, out of nowhere, I started to lose strength in my leg,” said Jamie. “We went home straight away.”

By the time Jamie got to her house, she had also lost the power in her arm.

“I was telling my parents what had happened, and, in the act of explaining, one side of my face began to fall and my speech started to slur. That was the first time we really considered the possibility that I was having a stroke,” said Jamie.

With no ambulances available, Jamie’s parents helped her into the family car, and rushed her to Enniskillen’s South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) themselves.

Jamie was assessed, given the appropriate medication and treatment, and held in SWAH for

ten days.

“That was the beginning of my recovery,” said Jamie, reflecting on the long road that has brought her to where she is today.

“Thankfully,” said Jamie, “I was seen within two hours of having the stroke – which was massively important.”

It took a month before Jamie’s speech started to come around, and it was about three months before she felt like she was ‘out of the worst of it’.

“Today,” said Jamie, “Despite a persisting heaviness in my arm, I am back to the gym, and feeling good. I’m staying positive.”

Jamie pinpoints one event as ‘important and instrumental’ along her arduous road to recovery, which has, at times, been scary.

“I had been asked to go to Majorca to be a hairdresser on an NI School of Modeling photo shoot.

“But, obviously, this was jeopardised by the stroke,” she said.

“I was going to put it off, however, Ann, the founder of the organisation, had been ringing my parents everyday, genuinely concerned with how I was, and whether I was getting better.

“I knew she really cared about me,” said Jamie, “And the photo shoot became more than a just a job.

“I resolved that I would work towards getting well enough to go along,” said Jamie.

After putting in the work necessary to expedite her recovery as much as possible, Jamie boarded a plane in Belfast, and set across the sky to Majorca.

“I ended up being sat beside Ann on the flight, and she was telling me how proud she was of me,” said Jamie.

“I said that I was thinking of doing something to repay NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, and asked if she

would ever think of holding a show in Tyrone. And that was the start of what will come to fruition on Friday night!”

Jamie thanked all the people who have supported through her recovery, and paid a special thank you to her local Marie Curie branch, who, said Jamie, she could not have organised this show without.

“There are still a few tickets available, and they can be found by searching Charity Fashion Show, Valley Hotel, on Facebook.

However, said Jamie, anyone who turns up at the door will be not turned away.

l The show, which is £20 admission, starts at 7pm, and refreshments, and a goodie bag are included in the price.

Go and show your support for Jamie, NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, and Marie Curie.

l For those who cannot attend, you can via the event Facebook page.