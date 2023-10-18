Ian achieves ‘gigantic’ healthy lifestyle programme success

AN Omagh man has been congratulated on his recent ‘gigantic’ Healthy Lifestyle Programme success.

Ian Martin recently completed his own personal goal of losing three and a half stone as well as climbing Mullaghcarn to see The Giant.

Avril Barton, senior support worker with the Adult Mental Health and Learning Disability Service, congratulated Ian.

Avril commented “Ian had put on weight over the lockdown period and has been attending the prescribed gym programme at Omagh Leisure Centre and also participated in virtual keep fit classes via Zoom.

“His enthusiasm and dedication throughout his weight loss journey and fitness has been incredible. One of Ian’s personal goals was to meet the Giant at Mullaghcarn. Ian has worked really hard, with his aim to reach a level of fitness to achieve his goal. Ian is eating healthy, walking every day as well as attending the Step Programme at Omagh College and working in Pat Kirk Motors.

“Ian achieved his personal goal on Monday September 25. Well done Ian – you are amazing!”

The Family Support Team based in Omagh have been providing one to one support to Ian over the past number of months and are delighted that he has achieved his goal.