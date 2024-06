A RECENT photography competition involving Strabane’s iconic Church of the Immaculate Conception has yielded some truly ‘sacred snaps’ of the beautiful building by local shutterbugs.

The competition was the brainchild of the church’s History and Heritage team who launched the competition last month.

Hundreds of entries from all over Strabane and district winged their way to the team who whittled the entries down to three deserved winners. In third place was Richard Nicholl’s shot of the porch at the front of the church, looking out on to a sunny day. In second place was Seamus McGoldrick’s shot of the interior of the church, taken from the altar back towards the entrance, whilst top spot went to Rob Coyle for his festive snap of the church exterior last Christmas Eve, complete with tree and illuminations.

This is the latest in a series of events celebrating the church, over a century old, as part of the Sacred Treasures – Restoring, Illuminating, Cataloguing and maintaining project.

Speaking about the winners was one of the judges, Mary Bonner who said, “All three winners had amazing shots and the judging panel was extremely impressed.

“Richard’s third place shot was very impressive and we were particularly taken by the set up and exposure of the photo which not only showed the porch itself but the sun streaming in from the open door. What we loved about Seamus’s photo was the scale and clarity of it and how it captured the church interior. Also the fact it was taken from the altar towards the back entrance was an unusual aspect.

“The winning shot by Rob Coyle was a stunning and atmospheric piece and everyone on the judging panel was amazed by the quality given that it was taken using an iPhone. We loved the welcoming light of the shot coming from the Christmas lights which encompassed the entrance, parishioners on their way into mass and the glimpse inside the church from the door.

“A massive congratulations to everyone who took part.”

All three winners were awarded with ‘In Strabane’ gift vouchers of £20, £30, and £50 respectively.

The three winning shots, as well as seven others making up the top ten, will later be mounted and displayed in the church for everyone to enjoy.