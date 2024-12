MEMBERS of Omagh Inner Wheel are giving their support to a local project which provides young people aged between 16 and 25 who have difficulties with accommodation and are committed to making changes in their life in order to prevent homelessness.

That project is SLATE, which is managed by Shelter NI, and Inner Wheel members heard of its valuable work at its recent meeting.

Stella Le Poidevin, area manager of SLATE, welcomed by president, Janet Howard, told those present that the project provides a safe, supported living environment where young people are assisted in a targeted way to learn and develop essential life skills which are necessary to maintain and sustain themselves in a community of their choice.

She continued, “Each young person is allocated a dedicated support worker who will work with them and supports them in many ways, including setting up home, budgeting and managing money, claiming benefits, finding education, training or employment, living independently and emotional support.”

Mavis Jardine, Inner Wheel Club officer, proposed a vote of thanks to the visiting representatives of the SLATE project, to which the club is also going to donate the proceeds from its recent fireside quiz.