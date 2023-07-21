Inspirational Amy is running for Support 2gether

“MY experience of pregnancy loss has somewhat changed me as a person: I stepped into this identity of becoming a mum, and it was sadly taken away.”

These are the poignant words of Amy Drumm, who has set herself the challenge of running, jogging and walking 5k every single day this month in aid of an Omagh antenatal charity who provide incredible support to local families who are living with antenatal depression, postnatal depression and anxiety.

For Amy, who has experienced the excruciating heartache of pregnancy loss, the pain of self-blame and all-encompassing oceans of grief, her charity challenge for Support 2gether is also a way for her to open the door for others to talk openly about their pregnancy loss – bringing light, hope and comfort to what can be an incredibly lonely and isolating journey.

“Pregnancy loss very rarely leaves my head,” Amy said. “And while the world continues around you, you think about your babies, and what could have been.

“You put blame on your body, like it has failed you. Feelings of guilt and anxiety take over.

“From those two pink lines, or the word ‘Pregnant’ on a test, you picture your life so differently: The due date, decorating the nursery and telling your family and friends the wonderful news.

“News that will bring you and your family so much joy,” she said.

“I was fortunate enough to be signposted and guided by Support 2gether during my own experience of pregnancy loss.

“Nine months on, and I can now openly talk about our experience, in the hopes that we can help others through similar situations.”

‘Powerful community’

Amy has, to date, raised an incredible £2,351 for Support 2gether, and this money will go directly to early-intervention, and holistic ante-natal care.

“It is known that women who experience pregnancy loss and challenges when trying to conceive are more likely to experience antenatal/postnatal depression and anxiety,” Amy continued. “It is important to recognise your feelings are valid: Take time to navigate them and most importantly put yourself first.

“The holistic care that I have received through reflexology, acupuncture and simply talking has benefited me on my own journey of grief.”

As Amy is now over half way in her charity challenge, she wished to thank every single person who has donated, sent her a message of support and encouragement, and to those who have run and walked with her each day.

“I am, by no means, a runner, but this challenge has turned an extremely difficult and lonely journey into a very powerful community, whereby, it has started conversations regarding the heartache of pregnancy loss,” Amy said.

“Unfortunately, one in four pregnancies end in loss. Let’s help support people going through this journey, and deal with the trauma and anxiety linked to pregnancy and loss.

“Please feel free to join me on my walk/jog/run 5K every day in July, and thank you all for being so supportive during our journey.”

l To donate to Amy’s incredible fundraiser in aid of Support 2gether, which will help to support, educate and, most importantly, hold woman during their antenatal journey, please visit her JustGiving fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/amy-drumm-5k-a-day-in-july-for-support-2gether