Integrated College Dungannon students host diverse art exhibition

From art and design, to moving image arts and photography, the GCSE, AS and A-Level students at Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) recently held an art exhibition at the school to showcase their diverse and unique talents.

The students of the ‘Creative Showcase’ were joined by the chair of Mid-Ulster Council, Cllr Dominic Molloy, who was welcomed to the college by chair of the Board of Governors, Ann Tate and College principal, Andrew Sleeth. They were then joined by David McDowell, Head of Art & Moving Image Arts, who led a tour of the exhibition for Mr Molloy explaining the skills, techniques, and concepts adopted to create the pieces exhibited.

Advertisement

Alongside the many stands, displays and easels of A-Level and AS Level Art & Design and GCSE Photography, alongside 17 short films, produced by the GCSE, AS and A-Level Moving Image Arts students, were premiered. Large numbers attended the event, including local artists and photographers, teachers from other post-primary schools, parents, former students, current students, and other invited guests. ICD holds an exhibition of artwork at Ranfurly House, on the Hill of the O’Neill, Dungannon annually, also.

The next exhibition of art by the students of ICD will take place in the exhibition space in Ranfurly House in March 2024.