THE Ulster GAA President, Ciaran McLaughlin of Strabane was among those present during the launch of an lrish language initiative in Garvaghey.

Taking place at Tyrone GAA Centre, the event delved into the details of ‘Gaeilge sa Rang’ – a joint-initiative between Ulster GAA and Gael Linn, the Irish Language organisation, which aims to promote the Irish language within English-medium primary schools at a provincial level over the coming months.

Gaeilge sa Rang, which will feature more than 20 lessons for junior, middle and senior classes at primary level, is being launched thanks to the resources created by Tyrone GAA and Risteard Mac Daibhéid.

It is hoped that the initiative will prove to be as successful as the pilot programme, which has been taking place in Tyrone during the past few years.