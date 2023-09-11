Irish language speakers urged to limber up for Omagh Parkrun

IRISH language speakers are encouraged to limber up and take part in an Omagh parkrun event later this month.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) is partnering with Omagh Parkrun to encourage Irish language speakers to get their steps in at the ‘Rith Spraoi 23’ event on September 23.

Omagh Parkrun is a weekly, free 5K community event which takes place every Saturday at 9.30am, starting from Omagh Leisure Complex.

Participants can run, jog or walk and there are also opportunities for people who would like to volunteer to steward and record times.

Irish language speakers are also encouraged to come along to the Pop-Up Gaeltacht in Omagh Leisure Complex after the run – which will have fun activities suitable for Irish Language speakers of all ages and all levels. Speaking about the event, vice chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr AnnMarie Donnelly, said, “I am delighted that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is working in partnership with community groups such as Omagh Parkrun to provide new opportunities for our residents and visitors.

“Rith Spraoi is a good event for anyone who has an interest in running or walking and would like to get a taster of the Irish Language in a relaxed and fun way.

“The council is committed to ensuring that our people are healthy and well, and to promoting and preserving culture and heritage.

“Events such as these help to achieve this, whilst also benefitting locals and visitors.”

Anyone interested in taking part can register in advance through the Omagh Parkrun website: ‘www.parkrun.org.uk/omagh’.

On the day, you are advised to remember to bring your barcode which you will receive on registration and your trainers and make sure you dress for the weather.

Ar bhur marcanna, faoi réir, imígí!