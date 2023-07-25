It’s all systems go for Clogher Valley Show

Preparations are well underway for the 103rd Clogher Valley Show which is due to take place on the traditional date tomorrow.

The Show covers approximately 60 acres in the scenic Clogher Valley and is eagerly looked forward to by thousands. We thank the owners of the fields for allowing us the use of them.

The show is greatly indebted to our well established and New sponsors who have all given very generous contributions.

This popular event in the 2023 Agricultural Calendar is host to Fifteen Clogher Valley Championships and eighteen Iris Shows Championships with exhibitors from all over Ireland proudly presenting their livestock in the judging rings.

The organisers have announced that the Mid Ulster Council will once again support our Show this year.

Bursary

As a tribute to our Late President known as the “Captain” The Clogher Valley Agricultural Society have awarded a Bursary to a CAFRE Student who is just finishing their first year at College. The worthy recipient is Local Girl Jill Liggett. Jill who is from a Farming family and has her own flock of sheep is already very familiar with the Show as she has always attended annually and says it is one of the highlights of her year. Jill is Studying Agriculture Technology at Greenmount Campus.

The Clogher Valley Show 2023 Championships (17)

£1,500 All Ireland Working Hunter Horse Championship £1,000 National Pony Society Pony Championships

€2000 HSI Therapeutic Riding Classes for vulnerable

Adults/Children

£3,000 The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Summer

Championship

£1,000 Gortavoy Feeds – National Beef Shorthorn

Champion Show

£1,500 Fane Valley Hereford National Show

£500Northwick House N I Blonde Calf Championship

£2,000 The Bank of Ireland/NISA Pedigree Beef Bullock

Championship

The Bank of Ireland / NI Charolais Cattle

National Show

£1,500 Fane Valley Dairy Cow Championship

£250 United Feeds Coloured Dairy Championship

£500 Parklands Veterinary Maiden Dairy Heifer

Championship

£250 Clogher Valley Credit Union “The Young Beef

Heifer Championship”

£250 Clogher Valley Credit Union “The Beef Pairs

Championship

£500 ISA / Danske Bank All Ireland

Continental Sheep Final

£500 Fane Valley, NI Final Sheep Young Handlers

£500 Jimmy Johnston’s Bar, Augher – The British and

Native Sheep Championships

The Irish Shows Association Qualifiers – (18)

The €4,300 All Ireland Broodmare and Foal Team

Championship – Iverk Show

The €2,500 A. Browne Filly Foal All Ireland Championship

The €3,000 Clarecastle Colt Foal All Ireland Championship

The €2,000 Hannon’s Hotel,Irish Draught Yearling Filly Championship

The Leitrin Irish Draught Breeders Championship

The Irish Draught 2 yr. old filly Championship

The 3-year-old Irish Draught Filly Championship

The €1000 Ballinasloe Irish Draught Colt Foal

The €1,000 Irish Draught Filly Foal Championship

The €500 Gain Dog Food All Ireland Championship

The €400 ISA/Beltra Show All Ireland Gun Dog Championship

The All Ireland Irish Native Breed Dog Championship

The All Ireland Traditional Handmade Craft Competition

The All Ireland Domestic Arts Championship

The All Ireland Home Preserves Championship

The All Ireland Junior Craft Championship

The €750 Castleblaney All Ireland Bread Baking Championship

The Odlums All Ireland Home Baking Championship

The Fleetwood Paints All Ireland Amateur Painting Championship

Lead Sponsors

They have nine Lead Sponsors namely: Mid Ulster Council, Gortavoy Feeds, Donnelly Group, Glanbia, T. J. Booth, Bank of Ireland, Fane Valley, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society & DAERA

New Sponsors – 2023

McKeever Chemist Fivemiletown have increased their Sponsorship and are now Sponsoring the Dutch Spotted Sheep a new Breed to Clogher Valley Show this year.

Fane Valley have increased their Sponsorship this year to include: The National Hereford Cattle Show, the Dexter Cattle Classes, Dairy Cow Championship,

O/A Dairy Cow, & Holstein Dairy Cow Classes. NI Final of The Sheep Young Handlers, & Sheep Classes. Mrs. Annie Boyd – Best large & best small sheep flock presented on Show Day. Horse Sport Ireland through the Irish Shows Association have sponsored Therapeutic Riding classes for vulnerable Adults/Children.

We are delighted that all Lead Sponsors & Sponsors are continuing with their Sponsorship in 2023

Presentation of Cups & Trophies

The Presentation of Cups and Trophies will take place on Show Day and all winners are asked to sign for same before leaving the Showgrounds.

Champion of Champions

The now well-established Champion of Champions in memory of the late Willie Wilson who was long associated with our Show and was unique in his experience of commentating. Maeve & Miss Heidi Wilson have presented a Trophy for the Champion of Champions from the relevant classes to include Pedigree, Dairy & Commercial Cattle

There is also a prize fund of £500 Sponsored by The Donnelly Group Dungannon for the Overall Pedigree Champion Animal.

Vintage

A Vintage Vehicle Display for vehicles pre1983 has now been established and is now in its eighteenth year with entries increasing, every year.

Dogs

The very popular Family Dog Show is now being held at

the earlier time of 12 o’clock (location at the back of the school) with entries taken from 11 a.m. this is to accommodate our ever-increasing entries and is organised by Chief Stewards Mr. John & Mrs Mary Potte

Most Appropriate Dressed Lady

“Most appropriately Dressed Lady” this has been running for a long number of Years.

We are delighted to announce a New Sponsor will be in place for this Competition and would encourage all Ladies to take part.

Judges 2023

Again, we will have renowned Judges from Scotland & England also from the North and South of Ireland will be there to Judge all the various sections.

Food Hall – Year of Food 2023

Clogher Valley Show are delighted that Glanbia together with DAERA are again Sponsoring our very popular Food Hall which is very popular and is filling up at this stage. It will be opened on Tuesday 25th July at 7.00 pm by Guest Speaker Mr. Adam Woods, Farmers Journal. This is attended by our Judges, Chief Stewards, and invited guests who will meet the food stand-holders and talk with them about their products.

The well-known Chef Adrian will be in attendance. His expertise and easy manner should be a great attraction.

On Show Day we will have a Junior and Senior Cook Off Competition running alongside Chef Adrian who will have ongoing Cookery Demonstrations during Show Day.

There will as usual be a wide selection of products available for sampling and for sale in the Food Hall, from specialist meats to delicious cakes and jams, cheese and fresh fruit and vegetables. There should be something for everyone. If anyone here is interested in taking part in the Cook Off Competition do not hesitate to contact the Show Office…

Social Media

We are encouraging our Exhibitors to Enter on-line; this is now the fifth year and has been very successful.

We are continuing with e ticketing which is also in its fifth year and sales are growing each year. We have a well-established Social Media Group consisting of our younger members, (some older) they are full of enthusiasm and are determined not to leave our Show behind.

Trade Stands

Trade Exhibitorssell a wide range of merchandise so spectators from the farming community can view the most up-to-date machinery, cars and products and avail of special show-day offers. There are special awards for Best Trade Stands, most attractive in Food Hall and most outstanding in Craft Marquee.

Safety

Safetyis of paramount importance and organisers hope for an accident-free Show.

We will have the same layout as last year’s Show namely:

Spectators can have the choice of watching Horse and Pony Classes in Mr Jack Johnston’s field. Sheep Showing, Goat Showing, Food Hall, Craft Marquee, School Children’s and Adults Arts and Crafts, Floral and Horticulture display and Home Baking etc are now relocated to the field across the Road previously known as the Cattle field. Cattle Showing will take place in Mr. Stephen Finlay’s Field (Kindly Granted and Vintage in their usual field.

Traffic diversions will be in operation on Show morning to facilitate the free flow of traffic and details will be published on social media or in the local press later.

As Clogher Valley Show is an enjoyable day out for all the family there will be ongoing entertainment as well as other amusements and side shows for children.

We hope to have fine weather on 26th July so that everyone can enjoy a fun-filled family day out.