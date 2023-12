FOR the past 30 years, a Ballygawley man has been central in creating positive change, developments and improvements to the area he loves.

However, this month, Jim Tallon has decided to retire from his beloved role as chair of Ballygawley Area Development Association (BADA) after three decades of tireless and inspirational service.

Jim has held several different positions inside BADA – a not-for-profit organisation to promote social, recreational and commercial improvements in the Ballygawley area – over the years, most recently, taking up the prestigious role of chairman.

During his time with with Association, Jim played an essential role in a number of projects that have been completed, including the creation of Ballygawley Early Years Playgroup, a cross-community meeting hall, apartments, office accommodation, a BADA committee room, and new public toilets.

BADA has been successful in receiving substantial funding, and the local community and commercial opportunities have made these facilities financially-viable.

The ‘River Walk Project 2004’, too, is an extremely well-used resource, developed by BADA.

Meanwhile, the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA Pitch) and pavilion provide good recreational facilities for local people.

The ‘Ballygawley Garden and Nature Walk’ was completed in 2014, with allotment sheds being built in 2017 that provide opportunity for community gardening.

The new lighting around the playing field walkway in January 2018 encourages walkers to enjoy danders in the early mornings and in the evenings, and local children have been enjoying the new playground facilities that were finished in 2018.

“The members of BADA would like to thank Jim for his many years of dedication and hard work,” said a spokesperson from the Association. “We would like to wish Jim and his wife, Joan, an enjoyable retirement.

“The committee would also like to take this opportunity to thank Beryl and John Suitor, who were instrumental in establishing the Ballygawley Area Development Association, and send them best wishes in their retirement.”