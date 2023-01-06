‘Jimmy was the best footballer in the house’

FORMER Glentoran footballer, John McDaid has described his brother Jimmy as “the best footballer in the house.”

Jimmy McDaid passed away on Tuesday, aged 68.

The deceased was a gifted gaelic footballer and soccer player. As a teenager he starred for Omagh St Enda’s and as a soccer player turned out for White Hart, Dale Dodgers, the original Kevlin side before joining Omagh Town when they played in the old B Division.

A blossoming career was ultimately cut short by injury, but in that time the creative attacker had earned the reputation as one of the best footballers of his generation.

Leading the many tributes following his passing was his youngest sibling, John, who himself played for Omagh Town before joining the Glens.

“Jimmy was a very good footballer. He was a skilful winger with two great feet, very good in the air for his size and very quick with it,” said an emotional John.

“Jimmy was the best player in the house, there was no doubt about that. He was a super wee player.

“He didn’t get the opportunities I had because they just weren’t there at the time. He once had a trial at Sligo Rovers. But Jimmy had bad ankles, he broke them a couple of times and I’d say he had to give football up when he was just 27.”

By then Jimmy McDaid had become a household name in local footballing circles.

From an early age his undoubted talent was evident for all to see at school and at Omagh St Enda’s.

He was a rising star in the successful under-16 and minor teams at Omagh in the early seventies and in 1972 was selected for the Tyrone team which won the Ulster Championship title and reached the All Ireland final.

His former playing colleague, Justin O’Doherty described Jimmy as a “lovely footballer who astounded opposition with his speed and skill.”

“In addition to his exceptional talent he was a very civil player and an all round good fella,” said Justin.

Jimmy is survived by his partner Marian, former wife, Siobhan, his sons Ciarán (Donna) and Niall (Paula), daughters Laura (Paul) and Kerrie (Michael), grandchildren Daniel, Caitlin, Aoife, Alana, Ellie, Emily, Dubheasa, Eábha-Rose, Lillie, Micheál and Hailey, brothers Barry and John and sisters Sharon and Patricia. He is predeceased by his brother Tom and parents Tom and Nancy.

His funeral service takes place in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh tomorrow (Friday) at 10am.