Joe’s named as best fish and chip shop in Tyrone

JOE’S in Sion Mills has been named as Tyrone’s Best Fish and Chip Shop.

Scooping the award at Monday’s Northern Ireland Fish and Chip Shop Awards in Belfast, the long-established local chipper beat off some stiff-fresh competition from across the county to take the top accolade.

And it was a case of third time lucky for Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips, as they had placed as runners-up the past two years on the bounce.

“We were second the last two years so we were thinking if we don’t win this time, there’s no hope,” a delighted Louise Hamilton from Joe’s said this week.

However, this wasn’t Joe’s first time ‘battering’ the opposition at an awards event.

Back in February Louise and her team cemented their reputation on a national scale, when they wrapped up the ‘Champion Chip’ and the ‘Take-Away Team of the Year’ awards at the ‘Yes Chef Take-Away Awards’ in Athlone.

“We all work hard at keeping our standards up and we’re always thinking of what we can do next,” Louise continued. “And it’s nice to get recognition, especially after the last couple of years, it’s been very hard. It was nice to get a night away too with everyone in the industry. It was a great night.”

She added, “The team were delighted. They were so happy, some had even started crying.

“We are a good team and we all pull together. We’ve been through a lot these past years. We’re all so proud to have won. Delighted.”

