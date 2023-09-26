Joe’s named best in Tyrone – again

JOE’S in Sion Mills has been named as Tyrone’s Best Fish and Chip Shop – for the second year in a row.

Scooping the award at Monday’s Northern Ireland Fish and Chip Shop Awards at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, the long-established local chipper beat off some stiff-fresh competition from across the county to take the top accolade.

The Sion chippy, which has been owned for 17 years by Louise Hamilton, is no stranger to success, having last year wrapped up the ‘Champion Chip’ and the ‘Take-Away Team of the Year’ awards at the ‘Yes Chef Take-Away Awards’ in Athlone.

Advertisement

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday) following the latest win, Louise remarked that both herself and the staff of Joe’s were ‘delighted’ with the award.

She said, “This time around I was a bundle of nerves; we weren’t sure who was going to win and I would’ve been disappointed not to. There is a little more pressure going into these awards as the defending winners.

“I was so delighted when we were announced as winners. My staff works so hard and without them, we could never have won. It was a three-month judging process and they were fantastic.”

Louise added, “I would just like to thank all our customers for supporting us for the past 17 years.”