MESSAGES of support and congratulations have flowed in from the Omagh area and beyond for Dervla Dolan, who this week represented Melbourne at the Rose of Tralee Festival.

Dervla, daughter of Peter and Niamh Dolan, is a native of Killyclogher and has been living and teaching in Melbourne for the past three years.

Her participation in the Rose of Tralee Festival was met with immense pride from her family and community.

Reflecting on her week in Co Kerry, the 27-year-old described it as “an incredible experience”.

“This has been such a crazy and rewarding time for all of us who took part,” Dervla told the UH.

“We were treated like royalty, and everywhere we went there were multiple cameras, so it was definitely an eye-opening experience.”

Her week included touring Ireland, visiting the Ring of Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula, and participating in various events.

The festival itself involved a busy schedule, from individual interviews with the judges to group activities with the other Roses.

“A lot went on behind the scenes before the live TV events on Monday and Tuesday nights,” revealed Dervla.

“The ability to go and meet and form a bond with the 31 other Roses was great. There wasn’t any competitiveness because we were all so busy throughout our tour,” she added.

Dervla’s appearance on live television was a poignant moment, particularly when she spoke about her brother, Enda, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver nearly a decade ago.

She also related how the Enda Dolan Foundation, through the Run for Enda programme, has helped so many people in the Omagh area to improve their mental and physical health and fitness.

“It was so important for me to talk about Enda because the Rose of Tralee is about being yourself, and Enda’s life and legacy is such a massive part of me and our family’s lives,” Dervla explained.

She added, “It’s important to remember Enda, the community which has been built in his memory and the positive impact that he has had on people’s lives. “There may be people out there who have lost a loved one recently, and for them to see that you can overcome tragedy and that their loved one will never be forgotten was very important for me.”

Dervla also praised her grandmother, Granny Dolan, who was singled out by RTE cameras during the festival. “She’s my number one fan and was just so delighted to be there,” Dervla said. “When I was going through the Melbourne selection process, I didn’t tell anyone, especially Granny, because she would have been far too excited!”

As the festival concluded and Dervla prepares to return to Melbourne, she looks back on the Rose of Tralee as “a life-changing adventure” that will stay with her for a lifetime.

“Over the week, I became more confident in myself to meet all the other girls from around the world and to show them my own personality.

“It really was an incredible experience.”