AN initiative is inviting older adults to get creative this winter by knitting hats and blankets for the neonatal unit at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Knit Through the Nippy Days, launched by Beyond the Call Project and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, encourages seniors to stay active and connected while giving back to the community.

This seasonal initiative not only offers participants the chance to engage in a creative hobby, but also provides a sense of purpose and connection, especially during the colder months.

Beyond the Call manager Geraldine Keys said, “We know winter can be a tough time for many seniors, especially when it comes to staying active and connected with others.

“It’s a way to turn the winter chill into a season of creativity for the community.”

For more information, contact Laurence Harte at 07591952133 or email laurence@thebefriendhub.org.