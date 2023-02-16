Knockavoe School pupils outline visions for inclusive play park

PUPILS from Knockavoe School in Strabane have presented their ideas for how an inclusive play park for the area could look.

They were engaging with members of the Derry City and Strabane District Council area’s Youth Participation Board.

It follows a consultation with the school through the ‘ONSIDE’ project, which aims to enable disabled people to create community connections and address the social isolation they can experience in day-to-day life.

“Last year, ONSIDE worked with Knockavoe School to give young people the opportunity to have their say about what an inclusive playpark looks like for them,” said Claire Lynch, the council’s Children and Young People’s Coordinator.

“As part of the project, the pupils have designed models, drawn pictures, and created videos about their vision for a play area, and have now presented the ideas to decision makers in the city and district.”

Ethan, head boy at Knockavoe School, shared a poem with attendees.

He said, “What does an inclusive play park look like to me, it’s a place where everyone feels welcome, valued and free.

“This park is bright, multi-sensory and cool, and I don’t have to travel for miles, it’s close to my school.

“An accessible play park is something quite rare, a sensory rich environment that we all can share.

“We are people with a range of superpowers and needs and we are counting on you that this plan succeeds.”

Gráinne Dunne, Knockavoe vice-principal, stressed the importance of play in all children’s lives.

She said, “Play is one of the most important elements of a child’s life, and for children with a disability, play is needed more frequently, and enables the child to learn more effectively. Play is also a tool to enable the child to regulate their emotions and feelings and is one of the most important elements of childhood.

“Article 23 states that children with a disability have the right to live a full and decent life with dignity, and, as far as possible, independence and to play an active part in the community.

“All children have to right to play as set out in article 31. At present, we are lacking appropriate and inclusive outdoor green space and play facilities for the children in Strabane.

“New inclusive play equipment would benefit their education greatly, and help parents outside of school hours to support their children needs.

“All children should have the opportunity to meet with their friends (article 15), and have access to the same opportunities.

“As a Gold Standard Rights Respecting School, we are pleased to be able to support the young people to have a voice and be heard by decision makers, and will continue to make this voice heard in matters affecting their lives.

“Article 12 is a child’s right to be heard, and that is at the heart of everything we do at Knockavoe.”

The Unicef Child Friendly Cities and Communities Programme is a UNICEF UK programme that works with councils and their partners to put children’s rights into practice.

The aim is to ensure that children and young people have a meaningful say in, and can truly benefit from, the services, places and spaces, which shape their lives.

The Youth Participation Board is the governance group for the programme and brings together members of the statutory, community and voluntary sectors with an interest in hearing the voice of children and young people.

The purpose of the board is to act in an advisory capacity to embed a Child Rights Based Approach in the design, delivery and review of policy, strategy and services within the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

For more information on Child Friendly Cities and Communities visit unicef.org.uk/child-friendly-cities.

For more on Derry and Strabane’s bid for Unicef Child Friendly Status, contact youth@derrystrabane.com.