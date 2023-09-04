Koram Centre looks forward to Golf Classic fundraiser

STRABANE charity, the Koram Centre, is looking forward to an upcoming fundraising event, The Koram Golf Classic, which is being held next month at Strabane Golf Club.

Taking place on Sunday September 17, All funds raised will be used to support the Koram Centre in delivering vital services to support individuals experiencing emotional health and well-being issues.

Adrian Loughrey, centre manager at the Koram Centre outlined the event, “We are really looking forward to the fundraiser on September 17.

“This event will be an opportunity for local players and visitors to come together to raise vital funds for the Koram Centre.

“Teams of four players will take part throughout the day. Those interested in taking part can contact Strabane Golf on 02871 382271. We are also keen to hear from local business who would like to support us through sponsorship of tees or donations to our raffle.”

Adrian also outlined the work carried out by the Koram Centre saying, “The Koram Centre delivers a range of services to support local people.

“This includes counselling/psychotherapy, complementary therapy as well a range of workshops and support groups to enable participants to better understand, manage and improve their emotional health and well-being. We also manage the Tulacorr Community Garden and Allotment project which provides opportunities for participants to undertake growing and gardening activities to support their mental health.”

If you would like more information on the fundraising event planned for September 17 or on other services provided, please contact the Koram Centre on 02871 886181.