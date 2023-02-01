Ladies’ Probus club elects new officers

A TOTAL of 16 members of Dungannon Ladies’ Probus Club braved the wintry snow conditions last Wednesday to attend their annual meeting, held in the local rugby club.

Opening the meeting, outgoing president, Val Williamson, welcomed everyone and thanked them for making the effort to venture out in such weather. Introducing the president of Dungannon Rotary, Barbara Cuddy, Val thanked her for ‘overseeing’ the elections and welcomed Barbara to the Rugby Club and hoped she would enjoy her time spent with the Ladies of the Probus Club.

Barbara said how delighted she was to share time with the ladies and outlined some of the work of the Rotary Club, in particular, the success of their Annual Christmas Tree Charity Collection, which this year reached £14,300 and allowed the distribution of much-needed funds to four local Charities.

President Val then conducted the election of officers for 2023.

President Barbara handed the chain of office to incoming president Mary Ferris, who thanked everyone for giving her the opportunity to ‘give something back’ to Probus and looked forward to sharing much fun and friendship throughout 2023.

Mary then announced that vice-president would be Isa Cahoon, who had readily agreed to take office.

Honorary secretary remains as Loretta Bullock with June Nelson as assistant. Pamela Duff remains as treasurer with Rae Gallagher as assistant. Janice Buchannon remains as programme convenor while June Nelson remains as PR.

Elections complete, Barbara wished all officers and members much success and good fun for their year and thanked the club for their gift for attending, which was much appreciated.

Val and Loretta then conducted a short business meeting with the reading of annual reports etc, before she made her outgoing speech, finishing with wishing Mary ‘all the best’ for her year.

Meanwhile, the next meeting will be held in the Rugby Club on Wednesday, February 1 at 10.45am, when members are asked to bring along a note of their favourite ‘quick and easy’ recipe and their favourite song which makes them ‘happy’ and puts a smile on their face!