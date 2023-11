IT was all fun and games at Langfield Primary School in Drumquin as they opened their recently refurbished outdoor play area for all their pupils to enjoy.

At a ceremonial opening, the school paid tribute to the Cornavarrow and Slieveglass Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund who provided a grant towards the new equipment, as well as KOMPAN who supplied equipment and designed the park.

Principal, Ruth Moore, said it was a great opportunity for the children to get out and active again.

She said, “It’s wonderful to have our outdoor play area up-and-running again for the children.

“Following the Covid restrictions in recent years, we hope that it will contribute towards the benefit the children’s mental and physical wellbeing.”

The joint Cornavarrow and Slieveglass community benefit fund is administered by the Fermanagh Trust on behalf of Energia.

Over the 25-year lifetime of the two wind farms, the fund will provide £2.4 million in community grants.

Peter Baille, managing director of Energia Renewables, said, “It’s great to see the wide range of community initiatives that our wind farm benefit funds are supporting.

“We want our funds to have a lasting legacy and, thanks to the Fermanagh Trust, we are seeing more and more groups coming up with new project ideas to benefit the local community.”