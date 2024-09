AFTER weeks of preparation, Sion Mills skater Liam Cannon finally embarked on an extraordinary 60-mile charity trek, traveling from Strabane to Ballymena using only his skateboard.

A long-time lover of urban sports such as skateboarding, rollerblading and BMX-ing, Liam is the mastermind behind, Strabane Urban Sports (SUS) a local group committed to bringing a skate park to Strabane.

Ultimately, he undertook his recent venture for three reasons; firstly to raise awareness of the need for a skate park in Strabane, secondly to raise funds for equipment once the park became a reality and finally, to raise medical aid for Gaza Skate Team,who keeping urban sports alive in the region during the conflict.

Already surpassing his £2,000 fundraising target, Liam is keeping his donation page open for a few more weeks.

ADVENTURE

With the weather on his side, Liam set off bright and early on Saturday morning, determined to complete his task in the 48 hours he allotted himself.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Monday, he admitted, “I’m absolutely shattered and sore, although it wasn’t as bad as Sunday morning. The first day I skated from Strabane to the top of the Glenshane Pass, stopping at the Ponderosa bar. Eight-and-a-half hours I was on the road and I’m sure many drivers were thinking ‘who is this eejit on a skateboard and a cowboy hat?’ I admit it was tough on me; my feet were covered in blisters and I forgot to buy water before hitting the Glenshane so I was sweating buckets by the time I got to the top.

“I received loads of encouraging beeps from oncoming traffic which buoyed my spirits during Saturday. I made good time on Saturday so skated longer than expected. The next morning was a different story though; my legs locked up and even doin stretches was a problem, but thankfully coming down the Glenshane was much easier.

“I drive a lorry for work and I’m glad it’s an automatic,” he joked

Following his battle with the Glenshane Pass, Liam took to some of the back roads on Sunday although he admits they were a bit treacherous and there was a constant need for caution. However Liam remarked that he met a woman on the road in Gulladuff who, on enquiring why he was on a skateboard, immediately went onto the fundraising page and donated. He also met a farmer in Dunamanagh who wholeheartedly agreed on the need for a park.

Following two gruelling days in sweltering heat, Liam rolled into Ballymena to a hero’s welcome. Unexpectedly, he was greeted by family members who had made the journey to Ballymena Skate Park, along with a few workmates.

He commented, “I rolled in and they were all there, waving banners. Completely unexpected, it was a lovely moment after a 60-mile trek. I felt a great sense of ‘Irish pride’ travelling through the different counties and a sense of belonging as I listened to Christy Moore through my headphones non-stop.”

He concluded, “I’d like to thank everyone for all their support, donations and well-wishes during the skate, hopefully I’ve raised enough money and awareness of the benefits of urban sports. Who knows, maybe I’ll skate the length of Ireland next!”