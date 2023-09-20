Lifford girl through to the semi-finals of Junior Eurovision

A LIFFORD girl has secured her place in the semi-finals of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 after wowing the judges at the weekend.

Talented Jessica McKean performed Witney Houston’s, ‘I Will Always Love You’ on TG4 on Sunday night. The 10-year-old sang the song in Irish, having to learn the language to do so, impressing judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Aindriú de Paor.

Jessica was in the ‘sing-off’ at the end of the show, and had to sing the same song again against another contestant to secure her place in the sem-final of the contest.

Advertisement

“Thankfully the judges’ vote was to put Jessica through to the semi-finals. She said they were very professional,” Jessica’s mum, Sarah said this week.

Jessica even received a heartwarming message from Aaron Heffernan on the set of Sky TV’s ‘Brassic’ the day before her performance.

“I can’t believe how good your voice is. Junior Eurovision let’s go. This is unreal, go get them,” he said in a video message to Jessica.

The youngster will take to the stage once again on Sunday, October 1 on TG4 at 8.30pm, where she will battle against eight other semi-finalists in a hopeful bid to represent Ireland in the contest, which takes place on November 26 in Nice.

Each year, the best young singers, aged nine to 14, from across Europe compete in this huge event. The winner will head to France with a song composed especially for their voice to battle for the coveted title.

To secure her place on the show, which is hosted by Louise Cantillon and Darragh Ó Caoimh, the talented pupil of Raphoe Central National School competed against thousands of others.

Jessica is being cheered on all the way to France by her parents Sarah and Wesley, sister, Louisa (9) and her little six-year-old brother Archie.

Advertisement

If you missed the show, you can view it again on the TG4 app.