LANGFIELD PS’ recent school play has been described as a funky blend of the classic Christmas Nativity story… and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’!

Taking place last night (Wednesday), ‘Lights, Camel, Dancing’ proudly featured the entire school on stage – and principal, Ruth Moore told the UlsterHerald that she gave the pupils’ star performance a ‘10/10’.

“The pupils were just brilliant,” she said. “They have been working hard and putting in so much effort since Halloween to perfect their roles.

Advertisement

“I’d love to give a big thank you to everyone for supporting us in the audience, helping the pupils learn their lines at home and getting costumes.

“And thanks, too, to our wonderful staff for all of their hard work.

“With so many small local schools closing, it’s brilliant that we can say we’re still here and still going strong.”