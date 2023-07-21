Lisa’s 24-hour gaming stream raises £1,400 for Marie Curie

A KIND-HEARTED Omagh woman, who played video games for 24-hours straight in aid of Marie Curie, had to hold back tears of joy after her fundraiser raised hundreds more than first anticipated.

On Saturday at 3pm sharp, Lisa Cooney went live on Twitch – an online streaming platform – for the marathon event, with aspirations of raising £500 for the charity, which has provided end-of-life care and support to a number of her family members.

But just one hour into her stream, the 24-year-old, who entertained her viewers with excellent gameplay and insightful commentary, realised that she’d already reached her initial target – and as the hours rolled by, the donations kept flooding in.

Advertisement

And, indeed, at the time of going to print, the local gamer’s total sits proudly at £1,430.

Just before the clock struck 3pm on Sunday, marking the end of Lisa’s 24-hour mammoth challenge of concentration, Lisa expressed her heartfelt thanks of appreciation to everyone who had supported her.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has hung out with me on stream, played games with me, donated to the fundraiser, and who has shared the link to help spread the word,” she said.

“I planned this stream very last minute, compared to my other streams, but the outcome has been simply overwhelming.

“I’ve cried multiple times on the stream because we’ve raised so much money for such a good and meaningful charity, who deserve the world and more,” she added.

“A donation of £180 alone can give nurses pay for nine hours of at home care for someone in need of end-of life support.

“Thinking of our total like that makes it all the more significant, and I can’t even begin to explain how much Marie Curie have done for my family, and families across the island, and the UK.

Advertisement

“The charity deserves every single penny and all of the support – and I can’t thank you all enough for your help.”

Make sure you follow Lisa on Twitch – her username is: LisaMGC – to catch her future live streams, where she will be playing a myriad of games, from horror titles to first-person shooters, such as ‘Overwatch’, multi-player classics, like ‘Fortnite’, and the ever-popular colourful role-playing game, ‘Stardew Valley’.

If you would like to donate to Lisa’s fundraiser in aid of Marie Curie, you still can by visiting website: https://tiltify.com/@lisamgc/marie-curie-fundraiser.

Well done, Lisa!