This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Little Frankie’s medical team join family on climb

  • 31 August 2022
Little Frankie’s medical team join family on climb
A selection of the climbers who reached the top of Slieve Donard for childrens' charity walk.
Ronan McSherryBy Ronan McSherry - 31 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Remembering jake through folk music Omagh woman ‘steps’ up for MS Little Daniel inspires epic charity cycle twice around Lough Neagh £10k has been raised in memory of Drumnakilly nurse

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY