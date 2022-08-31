Little Frankie’s medical team join family on climb

THE surgical team involved in treating a seriously ill Dungannon toddler, joined his family and friends in climbing Slieve Donard to raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Helping Hand charities.

Brenda Dorman and Francis Casey’s son Frankie has an exomphalos major condition that causes an abdominal wall defect where some of his organs are on the outside.

Despite all the odds, Frankie was born at full term on May 17, 2021 at the Royal Maternity Hospital in Belfast, weighing 7lb 11oz.

His mother Brenda, who is from Coalisland, said Frankie spent 27 days between the neonatal and high dependency unit where he received exceptional care.

She continued, “He was then moved across to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. For a long three months the Barbour ward was his ‘home’, with a number of admissions to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

“It was the worst feeling in the world seeing your child lying there and there’s nothing you can do, except sit back and wait. Your full trust is in the team.”

After four months, Frankie was allowed home to his family, a day Brenda said they will never forget.

Brenda added, “The care and support we received during Frankie’s time in hospital was exceptional. We wanted to give something back and organised the fundraising climb for the two charities that are so close to our hearts.”

The family hosted a huge fundraising day with the group of 60 people climbing Slieve Donard followed by a disco in Clonoe Community Centre.

A donation of £1,070.98 went to Helping Hand charity to be divided between two wards in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, while Childrens’ Heartbeat Trust received £5,364.90.

“Frankie’s surgical team from Belfast Hospital including the main consultant Mr Isaac Phillips joined us for the climb as did nurse Colette Donnelly who is one of his main carers,” said Brenda. “Members of the Order of Malta took part as well. We waited at the top until everyone got there so that we could all descend together. My son Conan, who is 14, also took part. It was very special that Frankie’s surgical team and carers took part.

“Businesses contributed with raffle prizes for the event as well. We are very grateful for all the support we have received”.

Brenda was also delighted to state that Frankie’s condition continues to improve.

She added, “This week he became tube-free and hopefully next year when he is two, will be able to have surgery to put his organs back where they belong.

“We have received so much support and are very thankful for everyone’s messages and prayers.”