TWO local personal trainers are taking their podcast to the stage with a view to combatting the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Beragh native Pauric Grimes and Greencastle man Niall Hollywood started up their weekly ‘Are You Well’ podcast two years ago, tackling a range of subjects with a particular focus on mental health.

Coinciding with the beginning of Men’s Health Awareness Month, Pauric and Niall have organised an innovative live podcast show for Friday, November 1 (7.30pm).

The event will take place at Richard Donnelly’s Natur & Co, a social wellness club located at Youth Sport Centre on the Killyclogher Road.

There have been nearly 120 episodes of ‘Are You Well’ and Pauric Grimes, who is head coach at Level Up Home of Coaching in Augher, was keen to take it beyond the walls of the studio.

“This live podcast has been a long time coming. Myself and Niall have been doing the ‘Are You Well’ podcast for over two years and we’ve always wanted to do a live version.

“We’ve always done something for Movember and we thought ‘right, we can pull the whole thing together and do a live podcast with guests as a fundraiser’.”

He continued, “Richie [Donnelly] has held different wellness events in the past at Natur & Co. Given it’s already been established as a destination, and that it’s a fairly small and intimate venue, we figured it would be an ideal choice.”

Guest speakers

With all proceeds going towards Movember and Men’s Health Awareness month, Mr Grimes and Mr Hollywood have enlisted a number of guest speakers on the night.

Gerry Madden, leader of Omagh Men’s Support Group, will talk about the epidemic of male loneliness and how individuals can maintain and make new friends, while Lisa McFarland, founder of Relationship Coaching NI, will focus on the importance of healthy communication. For more information on the event, search for the ‘Are You Well Live’ section on www.eventbrite.com