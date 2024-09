A LIVELY ‘pop-up Gaeltacht’ in Omagh has kicked off a new programme of Irish language classes by the Council.

The event took place at the Strule Arts Centre last Wednesday evening, ahead of the new schedule of classes that began yesterday (Wednesday, September 25), and will run for nine more weeks.

The classes are tailored to suit all levels of participants, from beginner, to intermediate and advanced learners.

Speaking about the classes, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh Council Cllr John McClaughry said, “I am pleased that the Council has launched another year of Irish language classes for the local community.

“This is part of the Council’s strategy to enable, encourage and empower communities to learn, share and grow the Irish Language.

“These classes will contribute to the achievement of this by promoting the visibility and use of the Irish language throughout the district,” he added.

l For more information on the classes, please contact MF Learning on mflearning.classes@gmail.com

Everyone’s cúpla focal is welcome.