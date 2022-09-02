Local author delighted to release third children’s book

A STRABANE author has added a new tale to his children’s book series with the release of his third novel, Summer City.

Paul McElwee, the creator of the ‘Season Island Adventure’ and who is also a local journalist and movie critic, said that he really enjoys writing for children.

Having always had a passion for reading Paul started writing stories when his two nieces came along.

Advertisement

He explained, “I have always enjoyed writing. I now have nieces who live in Australia and I wanted to write a story for them.

“The first book I wrote was about Christmas, and then I came up with the idea of the ‘Season Islands’ and how there are different magical creatures and people that live on each of these islands.

“The first story I wrote was Winterland and my latest one is Summer City.

“It’s bizarre to say I have a story that people can buy and read. It’s heartening to see that I was able to coherently put something on a page and for someone to want to publish it and even better for kids to want to read it. It’s amazing.

“A book is the best present you can give a child and the gift of reading and writing stories is fantastic.”

Summer City is set in a bright, sunny day in Summer City, when the fearsome Sun Pirates lay siege.

Trying to save the day are Brendan Blaze and his little sister Beth.

Advertisement

Paul said he hopes his books will inspire children to read and create stories of their own.

His short-term ambition is to finish the Season Islands series of books, and then develop the world of ideas that still sit in his imagination.

Summer City is available to buy online at Amazon and Waterstones.