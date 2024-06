A CARERS Café was held at the Community House in Omagh on Thursday to mark Carers Week 2024, an annual campaign that raises awareness of the challenges faced by unpaid carers.

Organised by the We Care Project, the event saw local carers gather for a quiz after enjoying a delicious lunch.

Speaking with the UH afterwards, We Care Project coordinator, Diane Wilson, said, “We wanted to acknowledge the contribution that carers are making to their families and the community.

“Carers rarely get time to themselves so they always appreciate the opportunity to come together and spend time with each other.”

New carers attended the event, meeting others in similar roles. One attendee remarked, “It was excellent to meet people in a similar position as myself as carers have limited opportunity to meet others, which leaves us very isolated.

“ Friends and family tend not to visit anymore in case they interrupt or cause problems, and carers feel forgotten and lonely as their loved ones can’t communicate the way they used to.”

Diane Wilson shared insights into the support provided by the We Care Project and upcoming events: “We run activities every week with the understanding that carers will come to what they can.

“We aim to develop self-confidence, share experiences, support each other, overcome barriers, and make plans for the future. We will be having health checks, mental health training, an introduction to essential oils, posture techniques, stress control, healthy eating, and much more.”