IN an inspiring showing of strength and teamwork, a team made up of farmers from Tyrone and Fermanagh has muscled its way to the top of the World Indoor Tug of War Championship.

Formed by members of the local farming community, the Country Club Tug of War Team has proven that their grit isn’t just for the fields.

The Country Club began by competing at local festivals, but their success quickly pushed them up the ranks.

They soon found themselves representing the North on the international stage, showing that the same hands that lift bales of hay and steer tractors can also pull with world-class strength.

Earlier this year, the team travelled to Sweden to compete against some of the world’s toughest competitors. While they brought home silver in the Open 600kg and Open 640kg classes and a bronze in the Open 560kg category, the real triumph came in the Closed 560kg class.

With a stellar showdown against France in the semis and a nail-biting final against Chinese Taipei, the local champs claimed the title of World Indoor Tug of War 560kg Champions – for the second year in a row.

The Country Club’s victory is a tribute to teamwork, resilience, and a fair bit of strength training.

“Four minutes of pressure,” is how they described their winning match, but their steely determination kept them cool under pressure.

For these local farmers, tug of war isn’t just a sport; it’s a way of life. The sport’s lessons -resilience, communication, and teamwork – are values they bring to both the field and the farm.

They’re champions in every sense, inspiring a community that’s as proud of their ploughs as they are of their pulls.

Speaking at a civic reception held in honour of the world champions, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair Cllr John McClaughry said, “You have done yourselves, your district and your country proud. I wish you every success for the future and I am confident that you will be worthy winners for years to come.”