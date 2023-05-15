Local groups urged to make more of unloved land

COMMUNITY-based organisations in Tyrone are being asked to share their ideas for projects that revitalise overlooked rural and urban spaces and build pride in communities.

The Smalls Grants Scheme, managed by the Live Here Love Here campaign, is open for applications from May 11 to May 31, and invites local community and voluntary groups, schools and third level education organisations to apply for a grant between £500 to £3,000 to regenerate a local green space for greater community health and well-being.

Funded by 10 local councils, NI Housing Executive and supported by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, the aim of the initiative is to maximise the potential of green and public places to deliver solutions to Northern Ireland’s crises in waste and pollution, nature loss and climate change.

Live Here Love Here Manager Helen Tomb said: “The Small Grants Scheme is a great opportunity for people to step up and help both their community and the environment, and to show a bit more kindness to the disused locations that are closest to home.

“We would love to see a flurry of new projects get off the ground this year and add to the many fantastic grassroots schemes that we have supported to date through this seed grant fund.”

In 2022, the Smalls Grants Scheme funded 89 local organisations to support community food growing schemes, the development of communal places for people and wildlife, and endeavours that tackle litter and dog fouling.

Guidance on how to submit a proposal for the land-improvement scheme will be provided via webinar and in-person sessions. An online Roadshow will be taking place on Tuesday, May 16 at 6.30 pm.

To apply for the Small Grants Scheme, visit: www.liveherelovehere.org/smallgrants