THE team from Specsavers Strabane is continuing its support for Cancer Focus NI after colleagues, friends and family took on the Pink Run recently.

Held at Titanic Quarter, the annual event sees teams and individuals walk, jog, run and dance their way around 5K through the slipways of the historical area, all while being covered in pink powder by Cancer Focus volunteers. The Strabane opticians also sponsored the event, putting even more support behind the charity and its vital fundraising events.

It is the latest in a series of challenges and activities the store and its retail director, Jeffrey Boyce, have taken on for the charity in recent months. So far, they have raised £1,160.

Jeff commented, “I’m really proud that our whole team got behind our fundraising commitment to Cancer Focus NI after I completed my challenges over the summer.

“The team held a really successful bake sale in store, and we have donated £1 from each private eye test conducted in-store to the charity. As a team, we took on the Pink Run which is one of the charity’s flagship events, which we also sponsored as a business. It was fantastic to be part of the day in more ways than one.”

Over the summer, Jeff took on an epic trilogy of challenges for Cancer Focus – the 10 mile walk from Cushendall to Carnlough, The Big Irish Mountain Trek and the Causeway Coast Half Marathon.