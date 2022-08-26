Local pooch wins ‘The Nose Of Tralee’ competition

THE ‘Nose of Tralee’ was awarded to a worthy contender on Monday as ‘Tyrone Nose’, Sadie, secured the prestigious title.

With over 1,600 pet entries, the 2022 Nose of Tralee was bursting with competition – and it wasn’t just cats and dogs that entered. Entries galloped in from horses, cows… and even a chicken from Fermanagh made it to the final 32.

A staggering 55,000 votes decided who the top three pets were in each county, and judges had the tricky task of whittling down the equally- credible candidates to a modest 32.

The finalists then battled it out on social media, on TV, and in their local community to get votes for their ‘Noses’ – bringing Sadie out on top.

It’s been an incredible journey for Sadie, who lives in Omagh after being rescued from the streets of Serbia a number of years ago.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Sadie’s long-term fosterer, a delighted Lynda Hill said, “We are absolutely speechless. We can’t believe that Sadie has gone from being left abandoned in Serbia, to being recognised and commended across Ireland and beyond.

“Thank you to everyone who have been there for Sadie from the very beginning, and who fundraised to ensure she had a warm bed, and all the care she needed.”

Sadie began her life homeless, and living rough on the roads of Serbia, suffering from multiple broken bones – including a broken hip and a broken elbow – before being taken into a Serbian Ub Pound.

“Sadie could teach us all a thing or two,” Lynda continued. “She never gives up on herself. She was abandoned in the pound for two winters, with minimal treatment and broken bones in minus 30 degree temperatures. It’s a miracle that she survived.”

In August 2019, Sadie began her epic journey to Tyrone; travelling across eight countries to get here. She is now embarking upon a long road of rehabilitation.

“Sadie is battling infection, still, and although she has been through a lot of hardship, she remains positive,” Lynda said. “I’m sure she inspires a lot of people through the hard days.”

According to Lynda, Sadie really loves meeting new people, young and old alike.

Lynda concluded, “I’m sure that Sadie’s story and achievement will lift someone’s heart this week.”

Sadie proves that anything is paw-sible when you put your mind to it, achieving the best nose in the country – three cheers for Sadie!