This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Local pooch wins ‘The Nose Of Tralee’ competition

  • 26 August 2022
Local pooch wins ‘The Nose Of Tralee’ competition
Niamh McgovernBy Niamh Mcgovern - 26 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Mid Ulster Pride receives ‘amazing’ reception in Belfast Dispute dampens plans to reopen Lifford dog track Clogher woman’s birthday appeal for letter-loving brother Refugee and newcomer youth ambassadors appointed in Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY