A PUPIL from St Mary’s Primary School, Cloughcor, has achieved outstanding success in this year’s Rotary National Young Writer’s Competition.

Seanán Gallagher swept the board with his compelling entry, ‘Re-Building O’ Connolly’s Amazing Wildlife Sanctuary Island.’

The theme for the 2023/24 competition was ‘Rebuilding’, a concept that aligns with Rotary’s mission to rebuild lives and communities. This broad theme gave participants the freedom to explore and express their unique perspectives. Seanán took up the challenge with his 500-word piece winning first place in the intermediate section (11–13-year-olds) at the local club stage of the competition.

Seanán’s success continued as his entry advanced to the Rotary District stage, covering all Rotary Clubs across Ireland, where he once again secured first place in the intermediate section. His winning streak culminated at the Rotary Great Britain and Ireland stage, where he achieved second place, competing against entries from 19 Rotary Districts.

During the awards presentation at St Mary’s Primary School, Rotary President Dr Morris Brown praised Seanán’s achievements. The school’s principal, Mrs. Andrea Devine, attributed his success to the school’s dedicated literacy programme and Seanán’s hard work and creativity.

Further showcasing the talent at St. Mary’s, two other pupils also excelled at the local club stage: Jason Lynch secured second place in the Junior section, and Davin Friel took third place in the Intermediate section.

Other notable achievements included Aalaiya Wilders from St Catherine’s Primary School, winning first place in the Junior section, and Eoin Strawbridge from the same school coming second in the Intermediate section. Christine Coyle from St. Theresa Primary School, Glebe, earned third place in the Junior section.

President Morris expressed hope that the success witnessed this year would encourage more local primary schools to participate in future competitions.