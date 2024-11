COMMUNITY transport service, Easilink kicked off its Halloween series of trips with an engaging tour of the Hay Trail.

This initiative, the first of three seasonal excursions, aimed to help local communities access festive events through dedicated transport and a chance to socialise along the way.

On Tuesday participants enjoyed photo stops, refreshments, and a stroll through the creative hay sculptures in Strabane.

Claire Russell, Easilink CEO, shared the inspiration behind the initiative, saying, “There are so many great things going on in our area, and it is so important that our passengers connect into these great people and places.”

The scenic Hay Trail tour featured an autumn-themed stop at New Horizons on the Derry Road, where participants explored a series of tunnels decorated with scarecrows, conkers, and vivid }

autumn leaves.

“Over the next few weeks we will be organising community transport like this for Christmas time and we would love to hear from our passengers about what they would like to visit,” explained Claire.

“Often its the conversation and craic, and the great sense of belonging that comes with joining in with community events like the Hay Trail or a local farmers market or a Christmas Market.

“This pilot helps to understand better the importance of our role as a community transport link for social gatherings and occasions. Well done to Derry and Strabane District Council, and all the community groups involved, for providing such a great focal point for Halloween, our passengers loved seeing all the work and the great humour that went into the creations.”

Claire continued, “The Halloween Community Connections continue next week with trips to the Ulster American Folk Park from Omagh for our Easilinkers in that area and a trip into the city (Derry) for the Awakening the Walls trails.”

Taking place in locations right across the district until Thursday (October 31), the Hay Trail is a fantastic opportunity to get the whole family into the Halloween spirit this year.

The hay-mazing route will take you from Bready right over to Castlederg and everywhere in between. Co-ordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the sculptures have been produced by the local communities, schools, businesses and farmers.