Locals named on King’s honours list

A TYRONE man who created one of the world’s largest heavy engineering auction companies was recently awarded an OBE through the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Derek Keys, founder of Euro Auctions, a multi-national business with its headquarter in Dromore, was handed his royal title for his ‘Services to the Economy’, making him the only Tyrone native to receive an OBE during King Charles’s first ever birthday honours.

However, while Mr Keys was the sole Tyrone person to become an ‘Officer of the Order of the British Empire’ (OBE), he was not the only one with red hand roots to be recognised on the royal list. The Dromore man, who earlier this year was also instrumental in fronting the finances necessary to save motorcycle road racing in the North, was joined by several other locals.

On the receiving end of MBEs were Sean Dillion and Mary McGee.

Sean is the principal of Primate Dixon Primary School, Coalisland, and he had his title bestowed upon him for ‘Services to Education in Northern Ireland’.

Mary McGee, an Augher woman who works as a business engagement officer for Mid Ulster Council, was awarded her honour for ‘Services to Tourism in Northern Ireland’.

As well as proving herself as a talent in Mid Ulster’s tourism business, Mary has also worked as a volunteer on the restoration of heritage buildings including UK Church of the Year, St Macartans and The Forth Chapel, Augher.

A number of other Tyrone people received BEMs for contributions to their respective fields. Gail Boyd was given a BEM for ‘Voluntary Services to the Community in Tyrone and Fermanagh’ while Mary Daly received the same for ‘Services to Young People and the Community in Clogher Valley’.

Elizabeth Forde was recognised with a BEM for ‘Services to Community Development in Mid Ulster’ and, finally, Pamela Galsgow Baxter, who is the founder AUsome Kids, was granted a BEM for ‘Services to Children with Autism in Cookstown’.