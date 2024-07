THE Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone has promoted a flourishing Covid-era cadet who has been ‘flying’ through the ranks at a recent ceremony celebrating end-of-year success.

Hosted by 72 Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC), the festivities, for all cadets who joined since Covid-19, saw prizes handed out for best cadets and blue wings for junior flyers.

The last award of the evening was a surprise promotion for one of the cadets who prevailed during the Covid-era, and has excelled as a junior non-commissioned officer.

It was announced that cadet corporal, Oliver, would be promoted to cadet sergeant before he goes to the annual summer camp.

Upon hearing of his new promotion – and shiny set of chevrons – Oliver came to accept his new rank tabs with a wide grin on his face.

The 17-year-old A-Level student had started cadets just before the Covid pandemic in 2020.

“I was nearly in tears,” said the newly-made cadet, Sergeant Irwin.

“I had no idea that this would happen tonight. I’m just overjoyed. It is a big surprise for me.”

Despite the somewhat disappointing start to his cadet career – due to cadet gatherings being confined to online meetings instead of in-person affairs – Oliver still enjoyed a lengthy cadet career, including multiple opportunities to fly, and earning qualifications in first aid among other disciplines.

“It wasn’t that fun during Covid, but I stuck with it because I knew there was cool things to come after it was over,” he said. “Since then, I’ve rose through the ranks of leadership qualifications, I’ve done some radio operating courses, I’ve been flying and completed loads of camps!”

Lord Lieutenant, Robert Scott, gave his full of congratulations to the cadets and staff for their hard work throughout the year.

“It is just amazing that the most westernly squadron in the whole of the United Kingdom has achieved so much, especially in comparison to it’s size as in the county of Tyrone,” said Mr Scott.

“The thing that stands out the most is the squadrons’ Queen’s Award for Volunteer Service, which is not just handed out for nothing.

“I give my utmost respect to the hardworking cadets and staff of 72, and it was a pleasure to promote Oliver Irwin to Sergeant tonight,” he added.

“I enjoy seeing all of the opportunities offered by the cadets such as the flying experience and shooting lessons, and I wish all the best for the year ahead.”

Flying officer, Kathy McHugh, also highlighted the success of the cadet.

“I am delighted that the hard work and dedication of these cadets is recognised,” she said. “I look forward to their achievements in the new year ahead.”

The Omagh Air Cadets will be opening its doors in September for both potential newcomers, aged between 13-17, and adults interested in joining as staff. Please contact: adj.72@rafac.mod.gov.uk for more information.