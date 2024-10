A CHARITY which supports families of deaf children in the Omagh area has been awarded its largest-ever grant of £20,000.

Sound Friends Deaf Children’s Society, which was set up in 2011 by parents of deaf children, now offers programmes across the North.

The charity, which operates within the Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid Ulster, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Newry and Mourne council areas, will use the National Lottery funding to run a number of projects from early years support to family sign sessions.

The charity’s chair, Natalia Buchanan, said, “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the National Lottery Community Fund for giving us the largest grant in the history of our small charity and raising awareness of the work we do.

“This grant will enable us to continue providing our social programme free of charge to families.”

She added,“These events are vital opportunities for deaf children to make friends and enjoy fun activities along with their siblings.

“Parents can benefit from the experience of others, socialise, and provide moral support to each other. This whole family approach fosters a sense of community and belonging, so that deaf children feel welcome, included and proud of their deaf identity.

“We are committed to supporting deaf children and will continue to advocate for equality of access to local facilities, and the promotion of inclusion.”

Sound Friends Deaf Children’s Society caters for newborns up until the age of 18, and allows deaf young people to meet their peers through trips and workshops.

It was officially registered as a charity in 2014.