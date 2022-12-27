Lottery funding for Mid Ulster groups

A NUMBER of community groups in the Mid Ulster area were given an early Christmas present, with the announcement of lottery funding.

They have received funding as part of an announcement of £6.8million of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to 139 groups across Northern Ireland. The money is being used to bring isolated people together in warm spaces, to support people struggling with the rising cost of living, and to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people during the festive period.

One of the organisations receiving funding is Pomeroy Resource Ltd. They are using a £63,120 grant to run community activities in their centre for older people in the area. The three-year project will help give older people the confidence to return to group activities and support them to improve the loneliness, fear and poor mental health they experienced due to the pandemic. The project will also support vulnerable people in the community to cope with the challenges of rural isolation and the increased cost of living.

Advertisement

St Coleman’s Parish Community Group, based in Ardboe, has been awarded a £4,280 grant to complete renovations to their community hub. This will provide a safe, warm and clean environment for the community to come together to take part in activities to improve their well-being.

There was also good news for the Low Country Native Irish Honeybee Association, based in Coalisland. They are using a £10,000 grant to refurbish and upgrade the cabin on their Apiary site, with running water and electricity. This will make the site more comfortable for committee meetings, group discussions and community educational activities.

The Sandholes Community Group, based outside Cookstown, has been awarded a £10,000 grant to run activities, trips and training courses to help the local community reconnect following the pandemic and gain confidence to socialise in groups.

Also receiving funding is Bloomhill Rural Development Association. They are using a £9,970 grant to organise an indoor street party for residents of the village and surrounding area of Newmills, to bring people together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Knockinroe Flute Band in Cookstown is also using a £10,000 grant to make improvements to Knockinroe Orange Hall. This will allow people in the surrounding rural area to meet and take part in activities in a safe and comfortable space. Improvements include replacing the flooring, installing a toilet and refurbishing the kitchen facilities.

Paul Sweeney who is the NI chair of the National Lottery Community Fund said he was “proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland”

He added, “This winter is difficult for many but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to make connections and feel less isolated.

Advertisement

“We are supporting groups to deal with the rising costs that are challenging their services and working flexibly to ensure that National Lottery funding is continuing to reach people who need support.”