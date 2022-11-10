Low flying RAF jets cause alarm and anger

Residents across Tyrone got a shock last Friday afternoon when a number of RAF jets flew across the sky at low level.

It has emerged they were taking part in a training exercise. A number of local politicians have criticised the RAF’s actions, while residents also took to social media to express their alarm.

“They scared the life out of me, it’s terrible,” and “It scared the hell out of me. I stopped my car and all,” were just some of the many comments.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon contacted the PSNI who confirmed the aircraft were RAF jets based in Aldergrove.

“I have put a complaint in on behalf of the residents of Mid Ulster about RAF flying dangerously low in a number of areas across Mid Ulster, including Coalisland, Moy and Kildress,” said the MLA.

“Residents and animals were left frightened by the jets which screamed across the sky above them.

“I don’t believe RAF jets should be training over Mid Ulster anyway, but if they are training they should they be flying so low. They are potentially carrying a threat to residents in this community.”

Independent Republican councillors, Dan Kerr and Barry Monteith took issue with ‘British crown jets’ flying in Ireland.

They issued a joint statement that read, “British crown force jets flying over East Tyrone on the same day members of the British government/establishment pose for photos in East Tyrone and the same day a local man John Pat Cunningham was remembered by his family and community. John Pat was killed by the same British crown forces flying those jets, like many others, for being Irish in Ireland.”

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said the roar of the jets was, “Unacceptable and seems to have freaked out most of the area!”